Arrest Report for June 14

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roderick Wallington – Woodruff
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
