Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Stevens – Laurens
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Keanna Yeargin - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Chesney Lee - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
