Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Simmons – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tristan Wells – Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Chevis Gillespie - Joanna
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Crystal Meyer - Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
