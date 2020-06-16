Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Erin Motes – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Ivory Williams – Clinton
-Neglect of vulnerable adult
Latarus Guest - Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
William Lyons - Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Justin Wilson - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
