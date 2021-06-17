Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brad Brown – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Tyler Mccarson – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
David Wicker - Joanna
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Kimberly Wicker - Joanna
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Priscilla Byrd - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.