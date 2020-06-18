Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Todd – Clinton
- Shoplifting value $2000 or less
Hakeem Evans – Laurens
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Christopher Nance Jr. – Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
Katie Obrien - Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Patrick Todd - Clinton
-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
Joe Whitmire - Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Kimberly Wooten - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
