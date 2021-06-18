Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bradley Burns – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Eric Hill – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct - First degree
-Kidnapping
Charles Nieman – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Harrison Vance - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Heather Wright - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Sell, give, distribute, market to defeat drug or alcohol test - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.