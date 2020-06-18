Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Johnson – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Gary Templeton – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Deanna Wright – Clinton
-Abandonment of animals
