Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Chesney Lee – Kinards
- Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base
Shaun Moore – Fountain Inn
- Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
- Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
-Driving under suspension
Joseph Wnuck – Anderson
-Driving under suspension
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.