Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Carter – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Sabrina Readinger – Enoree
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Jemya Wilson – Clinton
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Derick Canfield - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.