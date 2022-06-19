Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tracy Green – Simpsonville
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Distribution of meth, first
Donald Spinner – Greenville
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
- Obtaining nonferrous metals, disruption of service to critical infrastructure or more than 10 customers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.