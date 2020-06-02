Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Evelyn Barnett – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Marshana Anderson – Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Jennifer Simmons – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Anthony Woods - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
