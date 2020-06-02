Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Evelyn Barnett – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Marshana Anderson – Clinton

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

 

Jennifer Simmons – Gray Court

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Anthony Woods - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

 