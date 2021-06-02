Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Perry Phillips – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Jasmine Cohen – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
Jeremy Ferguson – Laurens
-Murder
