Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tommy Mcwatters – Clinton
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery
Harold Mims – Clinton
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Kimilee Johns - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
