Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Douglas Webb – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Tiffani Workman – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Isaiah Bluford – Gray Court
-Possession of 28G or less of marijuana
Angela Skidmore – Laurens
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Jessie Bailey – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
Bernard Foster – Clinton
-Littering
Sevvy Boston – Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
