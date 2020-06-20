Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Bates – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Brannon Davis – Ware Shoals
-Public disorderly conduct
Terry Jones – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
