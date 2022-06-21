Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Hodges – Clinton
-Harassment, first degree
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
-Habitual traffic offenders
Kevin Seals – Joanna
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Brandon Hill – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Attempted murder
-Burglary, first
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Discharging firearm in the city
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Calvin Lynch – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Drinking in public
Mandy Roberts – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Gordon Mars – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Benny Sullivan, Jr. – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
