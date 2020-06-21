Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Quenton Alexander – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Claude Davis II – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Sasha Sims – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
