Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandy Hysmith – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
Sonny Hill – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Barkee Faust – Fountain Inn
-Murder
Shawnetta Faust – Fountain Inn
-Murder
Marqouis Pitts – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
Brandon Russ – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
Aaron Bagwell – Laurens
-Pedestrian on highway
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.