Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Calvert – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Emery Rice - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Speeding, more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Timothy Corteville - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Keemarreo Dillard - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
