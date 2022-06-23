Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Knight – Gray Court
-Assault and battery, third degree
George Baker – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Michael Baker – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Truman Knight – Gray Court
-Assault and battery, second degree
Malcolm Bragg – Waterloo
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Adrian Smith – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, third degree
Heather Baker – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
