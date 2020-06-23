Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Craine – Laurens
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
David Nelson – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Christy Lollis – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
