Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rodney Dawkins – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Donald Stanford Jr. - Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
Casey Starnes - Gray Court
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Kyle Stewart - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jonathon Willis - Enoree
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Mckenzie Cunningham Jr. - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Regina Eubanks - Clinton
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
Chad Prather - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
