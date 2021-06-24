Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Arthur Brewington Jr. – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Calvin Cunningham - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Unlaw. store, keep., poss. machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Corey Latham - Laurens
-Obtaining prep. of drugs, or certain drugs by fraud, deceit, or the like - 1st offense
-Obtaining prep. of drugs, or certain drugs by fraud, deceit, or the like - 1st offense
-Obtaining prep. of drugs, or certain drugs by fraud, deceit, or the like - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.