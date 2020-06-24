Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jakevius Booker – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Manuel Cunningham Jr. – Cross Hill
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Jessie Huckabee – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.