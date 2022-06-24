Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Deandre Lee – Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
-Murder
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Criminal conspiracy
-Armed robbery
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc, 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
Larry McCants – Columbia
-Driving under suspension
Jordan Armstrong – Gastonia
-Driving without a license, first offense
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
