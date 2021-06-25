Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christian Cedillo-Nava – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant
Justin Hood - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Tyclann Allen - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
