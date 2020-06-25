Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darious Gibson – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Jerry Grey – Clinton
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jamie Burnside - Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Kyle Johnson - Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
