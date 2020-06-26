Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Norman Botteron Jr. – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

-Assault & Battery 1st degree

 

Jennifer Derrick – Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program 

 

Dallion Mann – Waterloo

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Tommy Mcwatters - Clinton

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program 

 

 