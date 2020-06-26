Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Norman Botteron Jr. – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Jennifer Derrick – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dallion Mann – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tommy Mcwatters - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.