Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Wright – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses
Bobby Foster – Pelzer
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
