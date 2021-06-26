Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Beheler – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree
Kemasia Clark - Laurens
-Littering
Adam Kelley - Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Operating vehicle with loads that drop, sift, leak, etc.
William Lynch, Jr. - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by child
Jessica West - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by child
