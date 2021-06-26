Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Michael Beheler – Laurens

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree

 

Kemasia Clark  - Laurens

-Littering

 

Adam Kelley - Laurens

-Driving under suspension

-Operating vehicle with loads that drop, sift, leak, etc.

 

William Lynch, Jr. - Clinton

-Contempt of Family Court by child

 

Jessica West - Clinton

-Contempt of Family Court by child

 