Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Bright – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Rolando Cotoc - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Russell Elledge - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
