Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Osler Aguilar Martinez – Greenwood
-Attempted murder
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Crystal Allen – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Aubrey Landreth – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Amanda Gravley – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
-Trespassing
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property
Victor Gutierrez – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Daryae Styles – Laurens
-Right turn on red where prohibited
-Driving under suspension
Gregory Bridges – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
