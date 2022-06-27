Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Osler Aguilar Martinez – Greenwood

-Attempted murder

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Crystal Allen – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Aubrey Landreth – Laurens

-Domestic violence, third degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

Amanda Gravley – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

-Trespassing

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property

Victor Gutierrez – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Daryae Styles – Laurens

-Right turn on red where prohibited

-Driving under suspension

Gregory Bridges – Gray Court

-Public disorderly conduct

 

**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos. 

 