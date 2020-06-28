Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Reahana Landreth – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Briana Mays – Ware Shoals
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Issac Miller
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
