Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tutie Romines – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

 

Terrance Franklin Jr.  - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Mac Gaffney - Clinton

-Stalking

-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal

-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal

-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal

 

Timothy Maes - Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Jammie Mckellar - Laurens

-Fraudulent checks or stop payment > $500 < $1000

 