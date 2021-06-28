Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tutie Romines – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Terrance Franklin Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Mac Gaffney - Clinton
-Stalking
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
Timothy Maes - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jammie Mckellar - Laurens
-Fraudulent checks or stop payment > $500 < $1000
