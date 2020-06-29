Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
George Lindsay – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Arthur Rogers – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Mathew Webb - Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree
