Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Harley Parris – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
Alexander Lyles – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation
Daryae Styles – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
**The online inmate search is currently down so most photos are screenshots from a PDF. We realize the quality is inferior but the choice was made to publish these photos rather than not publishing photos.
