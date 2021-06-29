Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Johnson – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Raymond Lawson - Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
David Nelson - Clinton
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of less than $5,000
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Jerry Vaughn Jr. - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.