Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeremy James – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Anjileese Yeargin – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Harvey Fowler Jr. – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Clifton Moore - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
