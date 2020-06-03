Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Sherfield Sr. – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Robert Holmes – Waterloo
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Second degree
George Livingston II – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Glenn Robertson - Waterloo
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Safecracking
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Ricky Robertson - Cross Hill
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
