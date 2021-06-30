Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jesse Harper Jr. – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandy Hysmith - Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
