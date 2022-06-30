Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Silvers – Homeless
-Public disorderly conduct
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Assault and battery, second degree
-Strong arm robbery
David Gray, Jr – Laurens
-Contempt of family court
Joshua Lyons – Laurens
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Brandi Waldrop Medina – Laurens
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Roddy King – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Pierce Tolley – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
