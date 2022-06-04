Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Harris – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Brent Koon - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Michael Redfield III - Enoree
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Annie Hill - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.