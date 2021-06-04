Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stanley Reeder – Clinton
-possession of cocaine, 2nd offense
James Rowan – Joanna
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Zachery Cumbie - Gray Court
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
