Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Culbertson II – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
James Cheeks – Gray Court
-Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
-Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
Felipe Guillermo – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Richard Lawson Jr. - Joanna
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.