Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
John Cook – Clinton
-Violation of permanent restraining order (misdemeanor underlying conviction)
Casey Starnes – Gray Court
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.