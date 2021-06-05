Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bobby Long - Clinton

-Disorderly conduct

 

Travis Nelson - Waterloo

-Domestic violence - third degree

 

Teresa Pyles - Laurens

-Domestic violence, high and aggravated in nature

 

Michael Dyer - Laurens

-Distribution of meth

-Driving under suspension

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Failure to maintain proof of insurance 