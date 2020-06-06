Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christian Cedillo-Nava – Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Robert Mann Jr. – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
-Manufacture meth, 2nd
-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 2nd or subsequent offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
Shawn Seibert - Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
Heather Wymer - Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense
-disposal or assisting disposal of methamphetamine waste, 1st offense
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
Sincere Hunt - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Horace Lyons - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Timothy Maes - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
