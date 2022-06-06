Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jonathan Craine – Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Stanley Williams - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Jeffrey Bragg - Gray Court

-Nuisance, common

 

Sheree Robinson - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Susan Truluck - Laurens

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

 