Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerry Funderburk– Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tara Johnson - Joanna
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Bryan Barrett - Clinton
-Stalking
Jay Lagrone - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
